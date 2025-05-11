Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services

The Chinese company Deep Robotics has introduced the Lynx M20 – a four-legged autonomous robot capable of transporting cargo and overcoming difficult terrain. The main difference between the new product and its analogues is the presence of wheels at the ends of the legs. This allows the robot not only to walk, but also to roll, which is especially useful in difficult terrain.

The Lynx M20 weighs 33 kg, is capable of transporting up to 15 kg of payload (up to 50 kg total), reaches speeds of up to 18 km/h and can operate autonomously for up to 3 hours. At full load – up to 2.5 hours. The operating time can be extended by hot-swapping the batteries.

It is equipped with two 96-line LiDAR scanners with a viewing angle of 360×90°, which allows you to build accurate 3D maps and avoid obstacles in real time. Two wide-angle cameras and built-in lighting provide navigation even in the dark. The IP66 protection level makes the device resistant to dust, rain and temperature changes from -20°C to +55°C.

Main characteristics of the Lynx M20:

Dimensions: 820×430×570 mm

Maximum load: 15 kg (up to 50 kg total)

Speed: up to 5 m/s (18 km/h)

Navigation: 2× LiDAR, cameras, AI

Obstacle avoidance: stairs up to 25 cm, individual objects up to 80 cm, slopes up to 45°

Processors: two 8-core 64-bit chips with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM each

Protection: IP66

Application areas

The robot is designed to work in extreme conditions – from infrastructure inspection to search and rescue operations in disaster zones, where human presence can be difficult or dangerous.

Price

The basic Lynx M20 costs around $18,000. Additional options, such as autonomous charging or an advanced navigation system, will require an additional fee.