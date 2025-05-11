Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services11.05.25
The Chinese company Deep Robotics has introduced the Lynx M20 – a four-legged autonomous robot capable of transporting cargo and overcoming difficult terrain. The main difference between the new product and its analogues is the presence of wheels at the ends of the legs. This allows the robot not only to walk, but also to roll, which is especially useful in difficult terrain.
The Lynx M20 weighs 33 kg, is capable of transporting up to 15 kg of payload (up to 50 kg total), reaches speeds of up to 18 km/h and can operate autonomously for up to 3 hours. At full load – up to 2.5 hours. The operating time can be extended by hot-swapping the batteries.
It is equipped with two 96-line LiDAR scanners with a viewing angle of 360×90°, which allows you to build accurate 3D maps and avoid obstacles in real time. Two wide-angle cameras and built-in lighting provide navigation even in the dark. The IP66 protection level makes the device resistant to dust, rain and temperature changes from -20°C to +55°C.
Main characteristics of the Lynx M20:
- Dimensions: 820×430×570 mm
- Maximum load: 15 kg (up to 50 kg total)
- Speed: up to 5 m/s (18 km/h)
- Navigation: 2× LiDAR, cameras, AI
- Obstacle avoidance: stairs up to 25 cm, individual objects up to 80 cm, slopes up to 45°
- Processors: two 8-core 64-bit chips with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM each
- Protection: IP66
Application areas
The robot is designed to work in extreme conditions – from infrastructure inspection to search and rescue operations in disaster zones, where human presence can be difficult or dangerous.
Price
The basic Lynx M20 costs around $18,000. Additional options, such as autonomous charging or an advanced navigation system, will require an additional fee.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services robot
Deep Robotics Lynx M20 – a four-legged autonomous robot capable of transporting cargo and overcoming difficult terrain
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus smartphones may abandon Google services on Android china smartphone
According to data for the first quarter of the year, the leader of the Chinese smartphone market is Xiaomi, followed by Huawei, and third and fourth places are occupied by Oppo and vivo.
Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services
Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be presented on May 13, 2025
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a new story mission and lots of fixes
Microsoft adds new Copilot+ features to Windows 11
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer
Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio
Oppo Reno13 F and FS smartphones with IP69 protection and a large battery cost 15k UAH
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 19