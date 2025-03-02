Cyberpolice warn about phishing QR codes in public places02.03.25
A new fraud scheme involving the replacement of QR codes in public places has been recorded in Ukraine. According to the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, attackers place fake QR codes on official signs or places of mass scanning. Users, clicking on such links, end up on fake sites where fraudsters gain access to their bank details.
Most often, substituted QR codes appear in places where people actively use them for quick payments – in parking lots, in transport, at the entrance to events or charitable contributions. It is almost impossible to visually distinguish a high-quality fake from the original, so cyber police experts recommend checking the URL address before entering confidential data.
Among the main recommendations are to scan QR codes only from trusted sources, pay attention to possible traces of substitution, use the link preview function and check the site address after the transition. It is also important to make sure that there is a secure connection (https://) and not enter bank details on dubious sites. For online payments, experts advise using virtual or temporary cards that will help avoid financial losses in the event of data leakage.
If you find a suspicious QR code, you should report it to the institution’s administration, support service or law enforcement agencies. In case of fraud, you should urgently contact the bank to block the card and file a complaint with the cyber police.
