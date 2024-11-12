Corsair MP700 Elite NVMe drives support PCIe 5.012.11.24
Corsair introduced the new MP700 Elite NVMe drives with PCIe 5.0 support. Corsair SSDs are made in the standard M.2 2280 format and are available in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities. Buyers will also be able to choose models with or without a radiator.
The Corsair MP700 Elite drives use 218-layer 3D NAND TLC memory from Kioxia and a Phison E31T controller, while not having an external DRAM buffer. They offer read speeds of up to 10 GB/s and write speeds of up to 8.5 GB/s, making them suitable for the most demanding applications. In terms of performance, the device reaches 1.3 million IOPS for reading and 1.4 million IOPS for writing. Depending on the capacity, the maximum amount of data written (TBW) is 600 TB for the 1 TB model and 1200 TB for the 2 TB. The warranty for these drives is 5 years.
Prices for the new models start at $145 for the 1TB model and $255 for the 2TB model, with the cooler versions costing $5 more. These drives provide an excellent combination of performance and reliability for users who need fast and durable storage.
Corsair has released the MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 solid-state drive with incredible read and write speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and 12,000 MB/s, respectively. These figures are almost twice as high as those of the most powerful PCIe4 SSD drives. times higher than conventional SATA SSD drives MP700 PRO SE is available in 2 TB and 4 TB versions.
The Corsair SSD also delivers outstanding random read and write performance, which is important for working with small files and being used as a primary system drive. It supports Microsoft DirectStorage and is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 motherboards.
Form factor – M.2 2280. Good cooling is required for optimal performance. An option with an active cooler is available for cases where there are no radiators on the motherboard.
Prices in the US start at $625 for the 4TB version and around $640 for the active cooler version.
