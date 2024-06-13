Cooler Master gaming monitor features a 57″ diagonal VA Mini-LED curved panel13.06.24
Cooler Master has introduced a new 57-inch curved gaming monitor using VA Mini-LED technology. This widescreen display features 7680 x 2160 (dual 4K) resolution and 1000R curvature for an immersive visual experience. The monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, which guarantees high quality color reproduction.
However, parameters such as the refresh rate and available connectors remain unknown. The new Cooler Master GP57ZS monitor uses the same matrix as the latest models from Samsung and Acer.
At the moment, the device is still in development and is a demonstration of the company’s capabilities. Cooler Master notes that this is a concept model that includes new assist technologies such as a dedicated heatsink for cooling, a new sound system and an updated design aesthetic. An exact launch date has not yet been announced, but according to the Cowcotland website, the monitor will cost around $2,000.
