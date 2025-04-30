CMF Phone 2 Pro – budget smartphone based on Dimensity 7300 Pro with OLED screen, IP54 protection30.04.25
The CMF brand, owned by the British company Nothing, has officially introduced its new smartphone CMF Phone 2 Pro. As expected, the model is positioned as a budget one and inherited the minimalist design from its predecessor. The device’s body is made with an emphasis on exposed screws and a modular design. The back panel is divided into two parts, the covers can be changed by choosing the desired color, as well as creating your own versions using a 3D printer. In addition, interchangeable accessories will be available for the smartphone, including camera lenses.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.77-inch OLED screen with FHD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and received 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a storage of 128 or 256 GB, which can be expanded using a microSD card.
The main camera of the device is represented by three modules: a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a new 50-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP.
The novelty runs on the proprietary Nothing OS 3.2 shell, based on Android 15. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, supports fast charging at 33 W and reverse charging at 5 W. The smartphone case is made of plastic and is protected according to the IP54 standard.
Among the new features is the side button Essential key, with which you can quickly take screenshots or record voice notes. The smartphone has become thinner and has reduced frames around the screen compared to the first model in the series. The manufacturer promises three years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Buyers will be offered four color options for the case. The cost of the CMF Phone 2 Pro in Europe starts at €259 for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Delivery will begin on May 6.
