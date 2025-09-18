ChatGPT will receive parental controls18.09.25
OpenAI has introduced a special version of ChatGPT for users under 18. As the company’s CEO Sam Altman reported in a blog, the goal of the innovation is to increase the safety of teenagers when using the chatbot.
If the system determines that the user is a minor, he automatically gets access to an adapted version of ChatGPT. It blocks explicit and sexual content, and in some cases OpenAI can contact parents or even involve law enforcement if there is a risk of harm to himself by a teenager.
The company is also developing new tools for accurate age determination. In case of doubt, ChatGPT will offer a teen mode by default. In many countries, users may be asked to confirm their age using a passport or ID card.
Parental control in ChatGPT
- linking your account to your child’s;
- setting the time when the chatbot is unavailable;
- managing features and restrictions;
- receiving notifications in case of signs of acute distress;
- customizing the chatbot’s response style.
The launch of the feature coincided with increased attention to the safety of teenagers on the Internet. Earlier, the family of a teenager sued OpenAI, accusing ChatGPT of being involved in his suicide. In addition, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, xAI and Snap to find out what measures the companies are taking to protect children and teenagers who use chatbots as “digital companions.”
