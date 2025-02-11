ChatGPT Search now is free for everyone11.02.25
OpenAI has expanded access to ChatGPT Search, making it open to all users without registration or login.
Previously, the tool was available only to subscribers, then to authorized free users, and now anyone can use the search. ChatGPT Search allows you to find relevant information on the Internet and get answers with links to sources. In most cases, the bot performs the search itself, but users can activate it manually by clicking the “Search” button.
The move may indicate OpenAI’s intention to compete with Google in the search space, although the company also seeks to stay ahead of new AI players such as DeepSeek.
In addition, OpenAI recently introduced a free AI model, o3-mini, and also announced a Deep Research feature that analyzes hundreds of online sources to generate reports.
