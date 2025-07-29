ChatGPT Agent bot passed Cloudflare’s robot verification

A few days ago, OpenAI released ChatGPT Agent, an autonomous assistant capable of interacting with web pages and performing routine actions on a computer instead of a user.

A screenshot has been circulating online showing ChatGPT Agent controlling a user’s browser, passing Cloudflare’s verification and… clicking the “I’m not a robot” button. The very CAPTCHA that was supposed to prevent automation has fallen victim to automation.

The fact that AI is not just misleading people, but is already deceiving its digital “brothers” has made many think.

OpenAI has not yet commented on the incident officially. But, given the community’s reaction, the company will soon have to decide whether ChatGPT Agent should really be able to click on “I’m not a robot” captcha buttons.

What ChatGPT Agent can do

The agent works on the basis of a specially trained model, which is able to:

search for information on websites and filter results;

run code and analyze data;

create spreadsheets, presentations and reports;

manage calendar and schedule meetings;

book restaurants, make purchases and perform routine tasks.

All of the agent’s work is done using a built-in virtual computer – it can download and process files, execute commands in a terminal, and view results in a visual browser.