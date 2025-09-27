Casio releases furry AI robot Moflin27.09.25
Casio has introduced its unusual companion robot Moflin in the US and UK – a soft “fluffy” with artificial intelligence that imitates the emotions of a living creature. The device is positioned as a modern analogue of Tamagotchi or “tribble” from “Star Trek”, but with an emphasis on adaptive behavior and personalized interaction.
Moflin is made in a soft case and reacts to touch, light and voice via a built-in microphone. It is able to move, tilt its head and demonstrate a wide range of states – from joy and excitement to anxiety or loneliness. The robot’s behavior is formed by algorithms of the emotional model: caress or conversation cause a “positive” reaction, and ignoring or sudden movements – a “negative”. Casio claims that over time the device can become attached to the owner, adjusting its reactions to the style of communication.
The robot works for up to five hours on a single charge, and a special docking station in the form of a “crib” is used for recharging. Moflin is sensitive to environmental conditions: the operating temperature must remain in the range from +5 to +35 °C with a humidity of no more than 80%. The manufacturer separately warns that the device should not be wet or exposed to extreme temperatures.
The company says that such an “emotional” AI companion could be useful for people who are feeling stressed or lonely, creating a sense of the presence of a pet without the need for care. At the same time, experts raise questions about privacy and potential psychological risks: the device collects voice data for analysis, and it remains unclear how exactly it is processed.
After its Japanese release, Moflin is now officially available in the US and UK markets. It costs $429 in the US and £369 in the UK.
