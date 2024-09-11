Casio G-SHOCK G-STEEL GBM-2100 watches are charged by the sun, but they only receive time zone data from the smartphone11.09.24
Casio G-SHOCK has launched a new series of G-STEEL GBM-2100 watches in India, which combines durability and modern technology with an elegant design. This model stands out with its polished metal frame, transparent dial and stainless steel bezel. The fiberglass-reinforced case provides protection and durability, while the high-contrast dial remains legible in any light.
One of the main features of the GBM-2100 is the Tough Solar technology, which allows the watch to be charged by sunlight without the need to replace the batteries. The Smartphone Link function allows you to synchronize the watch with a smartphone to control world time and alarms. The model is also equipped with a dual Super Illuminator LED for bright lighting, water resistance up to 200 meters and shock resistance.
The watch offers five alarms, a stopwatch, a countdown timer and a world time function. They are made of biological resin, which reduces the negative impact on the environment. G-STEEL GBM-2100 is available in black, blue, green and brown.
