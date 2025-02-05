CapacMouse Pro – miniature computer mouse-keychain05.02.25
The Japanese company Astract Japan has introduced a miniature computer mouse CapacMouse Pro. This device, the size of a keychain, weighs only 30 grams and is equipped with a carabiner that allows you to attach it to a backpack, briefcase or jeans.
Unlike standard models, the mouse does not have the usual scroll wheel. Instead, it uses MagicWheel Pro sensor technology: to scroll, you need to hold down a special button and move the device forward or backward. CapacMouse Pro offers four sensitivity modes – from 1000 to 4000 DPI, which allows you to adapt it to different work scenarios.
The 180 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of battery life. Connection to a computer is possible via Bluetooth or via a wireless module at a frequency of 2.4 GHz. The device is available in black and white.
CapacMouse Pro is currently available for purchase on the crowdfunding platform for 5,370 yen (about $35), and once it goes on sale, the price will increase to 7,680 yen (about $50).
CapacMouse Pro Features
- It does not have a scroll wheel – instead, it uses MagicWheel Pro touch technology: to scroll, you need to hold down the button and move the mouse forward or backward.
- Adjustable sensitivity – four modes are provided (1000, 1600, 2400 and 4000 DPI).
- Up to 30 hours of battery life – thanks to a 180 mAh battery.
- Two connection options – via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz USB receiver.
- Colors – available in black and white.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
CapacMouse Pro – miniature computer mouse-keychain mouse
The CapacMouse Pro’s 180 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of battery life.
SoftBank and Chat GPT developers to release enterprise AI services artificial intelligence business development
In addition, SoftBank will pay $3 billion annually for the use of OpenAI technologies in its subsidiaries.
CapacMouse Pro – miniature computer mouse-keychain
SoftBank and Chat GPT developers to release enterprise AI services
Galax releases Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with a mohawk
Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion
Ford Mustang Mach-E get NASCAR edition
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips
LG OLED+950 TV gets new company matrix with 3,700 nits brightness and improved colors
Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro