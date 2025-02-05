CapacMouse Pro – miniature computer mouse-keychain

The Japanese company Astract Japan has introduced a miniature computer mouse CapacMouse Pro. This device, the size of a keychain, weighs only 30 grams and is equipped with a carabiner that allows you to attach it to a backpack, briefcase or jeans.

Unlike standard models, the mouse does not have the usual scroll wheel. Instead, it uses MagicWheel Pro sensor technology: to scroll, you need to hold down a special button and move the device forward or backward. CapacMouse Pro offers four sensitivity modes – from 1000 to 4000 DPI, which allows you to adapt it to different work scenarios.

The 180 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of battery life. Connection to a computer is possible via Bluetooth or via a wireless module at a frequency of 2.4 GHz. The device is available in black and white.

CapacMouse Pro is currently available for purchase on the crowdfunding platform for 5,370 yen (about $35), and once it goes on sale, the price will increase to 7,680 yen (about $50).



CapacMouse Pro Features