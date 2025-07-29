BYD Sealion May 06 has 605 km range, 388 hp and the refrigerator29.07.25
The Chinese company BYD has officially unveiled the new mid-size electric crossover Sealion 06. Despite the relatively low price, the manufacturer boldly calls the new product a “high-energy super crossover” and promises that even the basic version will not feel like a compromise. Sealion 06 offers a solid power reserve, fast charging, advanced technologies and advanced safety systems.
The electric car is built on the e-Platform 3.0 Evo platform with an 800-volt architecture – the same as the more expensive BYD Seal. The new model will be available in three configurations, with one or two electric motors, and with a battery of your choice: 65.28 or 78.72 kW h.
Rear-wheel drive versions are equipped with one engine with a capacity of 227 or 241 hp. and provide up to 520 km of travel on one charge with a standard battery or up to 605 km with an extended one. All-wheel drive involves two motors: a rear one with 241 hp and a front one with 147 hp. In total, this is 388 hp and up to 520 km of travel.
The dimensions of the new product will be 4810 × 1920 × 1675 mm, in order to make the Sealion 06 slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y. The update cabin has a DiLink 100 interface with a 15.6-inch central display and a 26-inch projection for water. One of the unforeseen options is a refrigerator with a heating function.
The electric crossover is equipped with the God’s Eye C daily driver assistance system, which includes five radars, twelve HD cameras and twelve ultrasonic sensors. This system provides more than 30 active safety functions, including assisted driving along the highway and automatic parking.
Prices for BYD Sealion 06 in China start at $21,000 and go up to $23,000, depending on the configuration.
