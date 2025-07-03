BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black

In the July update of Windows 11, Microsoft will replace the traditional blue screen of death (BSOD) that users have known for almost 40 years with a black background. The new screen will no longer contain a sad smiley face and a QR code, but instead will show the error code and the name of the driver that the error is related to.

The design will be stricter, in the spirit of the standard Windows 11 update screen. The company believes that this will make it easier to diagnose and fix problems, making the information on the screen more useful for users and specialists.

The test version of the operating system has small but noticeable innovations. One of them is the updated taskbar, which now includes a shortcut button for the emoji panel. This eliminates the need to remember the Win + . key combination, because the desired icon is now right at hand. The addition is aimed at simplifying access to emoji and making this feature more noticeable for users who previously might simply not notice it.

Another change was the removal of the accentuation of the icons of standard Windows programs, such as Scissors and Calculator. Now when creating shortcuts for these programs on the desktop, the icons look different – they have become clearer and are perceived better visually. However, if the shortcut has already been placed before, you need to create it again for the changes to take effect. Those who do not plan to use the new emoji button can disable it in the taskbar settings. At the same time, calling the panel using hotkeys remains available.

In addition to the aforementioned updates, the build also includes other improvements, both visual and functional. The full list of changes is available on the Windows Insider Program blog.