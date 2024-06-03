Bodycam shooter has photorealistic graphics and based on Unreal Engine 5. The game will be released on June 703.06.24
Of course, such news is not timely. However, when it comes to events in the world of technology from a general scientific point of view, it makes sense not to forget about games that can change the perception of the possibilities of technology.
The Bodycam game, stylized as a chronicle from the bottom camera of a special forces fighter, uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine, which, when used correctly, is capable of generating a photorealistic image.
The game will be released on Steam Early Access on June 7, 2024.
Bodycam is a multiplayer game and three modes will be available in the early version: Classic Deathmatch (for 10 players), Team Deathmatch (5v5) and Body Bomb (5v5).
Reissad Studios promises that more game modes and interesting features will appear in Bodycam in the future. The shooter will be in early access for 6 to 12 months.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Bodycam shooter has photorealistic graphics and based on Unreal Engine 5. The game will be released on June 7development games Steam
Bodycam, stylized as a chronicle from the bottom camera of a special forces fighter, uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine, which, when used correctly, is capable of generating a photorealistic image.
NVIDIA Rubin – the next GPU architecture announced at Computex 2024Computex development NVIDIA videocard world events
NVIDIA Rubin GPUs are slated to debut in early 2026, and Rubin Ultra chips are slated for release in 2027. Information about NVIDIA graphics cards is not yet available for users.