Bodycam shooter has photorealistic graphics and based on Unreal Engine 5. The game will be released on June 7

Of course, such news is not timely. However, when it comes to events in the world of technology from a general scientific point of view, it makes sense not to forget about games that can change the perception of the possibilities of technology.

The Bodycam game, stylized as a chronicle from the bottom camera of a special forces fighter, uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine, which, when used correctly, is capable of generating a photorealistic image.

The game will be released on Steam Early Access on June 7, 2024.

Bodycam is a multiplayer game and three modes will be available in the early version: Classic Deathmatch (for 10 players), Team Deathmatch (5v5) and Body Bomb (5v5).

Reissad Studios promises that more game modes and interesting features will appear in Bodycam in the future. The shooter will be in early access for 6 to 12 months.