BMW has unveiled its Android-based X operating system

BMW has unveiled its new operating system X (full name: BMW Operating System X) at CES 2025, along with a panoramic system that spans the entire width of the car’s windshield. The new operating system is the next iteration of the software used in BMW models and was developed entirely by the company. BMW Operating System X, like its predecessor BMW Operating System 9, is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It offers extensive update and upgrade options, ensuring both future-proofing and backward compatibility. The company promises long-term support for the system for cars with BMW Panoramic iDrive, but the exact timeframe has not been disclosed.

Stefan Dürach, Senior Vice President Connected Company BMW Group, noted that BMW Operating System X and BMW Panoramic iDrive are the result of significant technological progress. According to him, the new OS provides intuitive operation, vivid experiences and a high level of personalization.

The BMW Panoramic iDrive system combines Panoramic Vision, the optional BMW 3D Head-Up Display, the central display and the multifunction steering wheel. This allows physical and digital elements to interact. For example, when a call comes in, a graphic appears on the Panoramic Vision and the button on the steering wheel lights up green, suggesting that the call can be accepted or rejected with a gesture.

During navigation, route notifications are shown on the BMW 3D Head-Up Display, while information about roads and junctions is shown on the Panoramic Vision. The central display provides a complete map overview.

The system supports personalization, allowing the displays to be adapted to the driver’s preferences. Users can select steering wheel feedback settings and also download images as backgrounds for the central display. The colour scheme of the backlight and the interface design are also customizable.

BMW Operating System X supports the integration of third-party apps. The BMW ConnectedDrive Store already offers more than 60 apps, including productivity tools such as Zoom. The range will be expanded. The first series-production vehicles to receive BMW Operating System X, BMW Panoramic Vision and BMW 3D Head-Up Display will be based on the Neue Klasse platform. The debut of the fully electric BMW Neue Klasse X is expected in the second half of 2025.