Bluetooth 6.0 determines the distance between devices and improves audio quality on the fly07.09.24
Bluetooth introduced a new version of its protocol – Bluetooth Core Specification 6.0, which includes a number of improvements to improve the quality of wireless communication. One of the key innovations was the Bluetooth Channel Sounding function, which provides accurate distance measurement between devices using Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Timing (RTT). This method is distinguished by higher accuracy compared to traditional approaches.
An additional innovation is Decision-Based Ad Filtering (DBAF), which makes the scanning process more efficient by processing only important signals and thereby reducing power consumption.
ISOAL (Isochronous Adaptation) enhancements are aimed at reducing latency when streaming audio, which increases the stability and smoothness of the connection. Bluetooth 6.0 also expands the capabilities of the channel layer, improving support for complex Bluetooth LE functions and increasing the efficiency of communication between devices.
In addition, the optimized interval between frames contributes to better connection management, increasing the overall performance of the network. The developers of Bluetooth 6.0 plan to regularly update the version to further improve its capabilities and expand functionality.
