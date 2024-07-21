Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition: a special version of headphones for Minecraft fans

Apple and Microsoft have announced a special version of Beats Solo 4 headphones dedicated to the popular game Minecraft. The novelty received an exclusive color and cover. Purchasers of the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition will also receive a code to purchase in-game items that create characters within the headphones.

In terms of specs, the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition features 40mm drivers and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. These headphones can quickly connect to Android and iOS devices and support Find My or Find My Device services. The model has USB-C and 3.5 mm ports, and the battery life is up to 50 hours. Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition goes on sale July 18 for $199.