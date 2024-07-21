Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition: a special version of headphones for Minecraft fans21.07.24
Apple and Microsoft have announced a special version of Beats Solo 4 headphones dedicated to the popular game Minecraft. The novelty received an exclusive color and cover. Purchasers of the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition will also receive a code to purchase in-game items that create characters within the headphones.
In terms of specs, the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition features 40mm drivers and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. These headphones can quickly connect to Android and iOS devices and support Find My or Find My Device services. The model has USB-C and 3.5 mm ports, and the battery life is up to 50 hours. Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition goes on sale July 18 for $199.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
However, the variety of TWS headphones and their similarities make the process of selection and purchase difficult. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the most successful, in our opinion, completely wireless headphones.
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition: a special version of headphones for Minecraft fansApple earphones games Microsoft Minecraft
Apple and Microsoft have announced a special version of Beats Solo 4 headphones dedicated to the popular game Minecraft. The novelty received an exclusive color and cover
The 2024 seasonal time change will be the last. Ukraine adopted the lawevents in Ukraine law
It was assumed that EU countries would change the time for the last time in 2021, but this reform has not yet been adopted. According to a 2018 study, almost 85% of Europeans surveyed were against