Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops

Baseus has introduced the EnerGeek GR11 power bank with a total capacity of 200 W with a 25,000 mAh battery and two USB-C cables included. The battery consists of five automotive-grade lithium-ion cells and provides an energy capacity of 90 Wh. According to Gizmochina, the device provides enough power to charge several smartphones and can power laptops.

What is known

The retractable USB-C cable provides an output power of up to 140 W. The second detachable USB-C cable also serves as a carrying strap. The device supports four outputs: one USB-A and three USB-C, as well as two built-in cables. The power bank can work in multiple scenarios, for example, charging two laptops with a power of 100W + 100W or providing 140W + 22.5W for a laptop and a phone or accessories.

Support for standards and charging

The Baseus GR11 supports a variety of fast charging protocols. It is compatible with PD 3.1, PPS, UFCS, QC 3.0 and proprietary standards from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, OPPO and vivo. Other devices are also supported, including tablets, handheld consoles, drones and cameras.

The power bank charges with a power of up to 140W. When connected to a compatible charger, it charges from 0 to 100% in approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. The EnerGeek GR11 is equipped with a display that shows the percentage of battery charge, current power consumption or output, as well as the approximate charging or discharging time.

Cooling and design

The portable charger has a three-layer cooling system to prevent overheating under high loads. It combines aerospace-grade graphene, aerogel insulation, and temperature control using artificial intelligence. The case is made of V0-class flame-resistant material and is equipped with anti-slip silicone pads.

The Baseus EnerGeek GR11 will start selling in China on February 9 at a price of about $62.