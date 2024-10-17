Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron with a range of 644 km, charges in 22 minutes and costs from €66,00017.10.24
Audi has unveiled the Q6 Sportback e-tron at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, adding a crossover coupe to its lineup of electric vehicles. A distinctive feature of the model was the smooth roof line, which provides improved aerodynamics and increases the range to 644 km according to the WLTP cycle.
The model offers different power units, including the base version with rear-wheel drive and the top configuration Quattro with two motors producing 489 hp, which allows you to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Thanks to the 800 V electrical architecture, the car supports fast charging with a capacity of up to 270 kW, which allows you to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes. At the same time, a ten-minute charge will provide a range of 266 km.
Interior equipment includes an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit screen and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS. An optional 10.9-inch display for passengers and a head-up display with augmented reality are also available.
A sporty design with a sloping roofline slightly reduces the amount of cargo space, which stands at 510 liters and increases to 1,370 liters with the rear seats folded, while the front trunk adds another 62 liters. The model will go on sale in Europe at the end of the year at a price from €65,900, while the top version of the SQ6 Sportback e-tron will cost from €96,200.
