Asus shows off world’s first external Nvidia GeForce 5090 graphics card with Thunderbolt 5

Asus continues to improve its line of external graphics cards and introduced a new model that allows you to integrate the GeForce 5090 into a compact case that connects to laptops or mini PCs via a single cable. in both directions, which significantly exceeds the capabilities of previous standards.

The new interface allows you to transfer up to 140 W of power, connect two monitors using HDMI 2.1 and DP 2.1, as well as connect devices via a microSD card reader or USB-A ports that support data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Additionally, via Thunderbolt. 5, a wired Internet connection with speeds of up to 5 Gbps is available.

Thunderbolt 5 provides the same high data transfer speed as internal PCI Express 5.0 interfaces, which allows you to simultaneously perform other tasks without affecting the performance of the graphics card.

Unlike the previous model, which used Asus’ proprietary connector, the new version of the external graphics card has become 25% lighter and 18% smaller in size. Asus XG Mobile will go on sale in the first quarter of 2025. its convenient for traveling and working in various environments.

In addition, the new model will be compatible with Thunderbolt 4, which expands its connectivity options, especially in light of the limited number of devices with Thunderbolt 5 support. The external graphics card will work not only with Asus laptops, but also with other devices, such as the Asus ROG Ally portable console, which already supports the use of external GPUs. to unleash its potential for full power.