  

Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR – gaming glasses that generate 171” diagonal image

08.01.26

Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR

 

At CES 2026, Asus introduced the ROG XREAL R1 AR device – augmented reality gaming glasses equipped with micro-OLED panels with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The development was created in collaboration with XREAL and is considered by the manufacturer as an alternative to large-format gaming monitors.

 

Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR equipment

 

The Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR uses two micro-OLED displays with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels each. The refresh rate of 240 Hz is declared as the maximum for AR devices of this class. The glasses form a virtual screen in front of the user with a diagonal equivalent to 171 inches, which is visually located at a distance of about four meters. The viewing angle is 57 degrees, while the image covers up to 95% of the focal area of ​​vision.

 

According to Asus, these parameters allow the device to be used as a replacement for a traditional gaming monitor. The company describes the ROG XREAL R1 AR as a reinterpretation of the Big Format Gaming Display concept, in which the need for a large workspace and a large screen disappears, while the device itself retains a portable format.

 

Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR

 

Connecting Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR

 

The connection is made via the USB-C interface. The glasses are compatible with personal computers, game consoles and portable devices, including ROG Ally. This allows them to be used in various scenarios without the need for specialized equipment.

 

The model is equipped with electrochromic lenses that automatically change the degree of darkening depending on the ambient light and the direction of the user’s gaze. If necessary, the possibility of manual adjustment of transparency is provided.

 

The spatial pinning function is also implemented, which provides spatial fixation of the virtual screen. In this mode, the image remains fixed at a given point in space and does not move with head movements, which is important for both gaming scenarios and work.

 

Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR

 

Sound in Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses

 

Asus separately noted the audio components. The glasses received a Sound by Bose speaker system, designed to create surround sound during games and viewing multimedia content.

 

To expand the connection capabilities, the company offers the ROG Control Dock. It allows you to quickly switch between PCs and consoles with one button, simplifying the use of glasses in different systems.

 

According to ASUS, the ROG XREAL R1 AR is scheduled to be released on the market in the first half of 2026. The cost of the device is not disclosed at this time.


