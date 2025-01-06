Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor with 4K screen and 240 Hz frequency and supports DisplayPort 2.1a06.01.25
Asus has introduced the new Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor with advanced Gen 4 QD-OLED technology from Samsung Display and modern connectivity interfaces.
The monitor supports DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with a bandwidth of up to 80Gbps, allowing you to output images with a resolution of 4K at a refresh rate of 240Hz without the need for compression through Display Stream Compression (DSC). This provides exceptional image quality and high clarity for gamers at maximum refresh rates.
The Gen 4 QD-OLED panel has a pixel density of 166 PPI, which improves text readability, and also reduces flicker by 20% compared to previous versions of QD-OLED, making working with the monitor more comfortable on the eyes. The SDR brightness reaches 250 nits, and the GtG response time is only 0.03 ms, making the PG27UCDM ideal for dynamic games.
The monitor supports adaptive synchronization, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC, which eliminates image tearing and improves frame smoothness. Among the connection interfaces are HDMI 2.1, several USB Type-A ports and USB Type-C with support for charging up to 90 W.
Asus has not yet disclosed the price and start date of sales of the monitor, but official information may appear closer to the CES exhibition, which will be held from January 7 to 10, 2025.
LG Gram Pro 2025 laptops feature Intel Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors and 120Hz OLED screens
The LG Gram Pro 2025 laptop line includes four models: the affordable LG Gram Book, as well as the more powerful Gram Pro 16, Gram Pro 17, and Gram Pro 2-in-1.
