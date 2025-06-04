Asus ROG Strix G16 and G18 laptops with GeForce RTX 5060, 5070 graphics cards go on sale in Ukraine

Asus has announced the start of sales in Ukraine of new gaming laptops of the ROG Strix G16 and G18 series, designated as models G614 and G814. The manufacturer emphasizes that these are the first devices on the Ukrainian market equipped with mobile graphics cards GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop and RTX 5070 Laptop. Both models are built on the AMD platform.

Republic of Gamers laptops are equipped with 16- and 18-inch displays with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, support for a refresh rate of 240 Hz, a response time of 3 ms and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette. Support for two M.2 storage formats, including the PCIe 5.0 interface, and the installation of two DDR5-5600 RAM modules are also announced. The devices are equipped with a 90 Wh battery and can be charged via USB Type-C. Additionally, two USB4 ports are provided.

Regarding retail prices, the ROG Strix G18 (G814) model with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop graphics, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD is available on the Ukrainian market at a price of 81,999 hryvnias. The ROG Strix G16 (G614) version, which includes the same processor, but with an RTX 5070 Laptop graphics card and double the amount of RAM – 32 GB, is offered from 89,999 hryvnias.