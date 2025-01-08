Asus ROG Strix, Flow and Zephyrus gaming laptops at CES 2025

Asus has announced a new line of gaming laptops equipped with advanced Intel, AMD processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards with DLSS 4 support. Among the new products are the updated Strix, Flow and Zephyrus series, as well as a completely redesigned XG Mobile with Th support.

The Strix series has received bold updates in the design of the case. The Strix SCAR 16, Strix SCAR 18, Strix G16 and Strix G18 models are equipped with full RGB lighting covering the entire case, and for the first time in gaming laptops – a bottom panel that can be removed without using tools. This simplifies maintenance and upgrading components. Displays with a double layer of ACR film reduce glare by 55% and increase contrast by 4.5 times.

Strix laptops feature the latest NVIDIA graphics, including the GeForce RTX 5090 with DLSS 4, and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processors. Supports up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. Intelligent cooling includes vapor chambers, three-fan systems, and liquid metal on the CPU and GPU.

The Flow series offers portability without compromise. The Flow Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and RDNA 3.5 graphics, comparable to the Radeon 8060S. It supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and features a stainless steel and copper vapor chamber cooling. The ROG Nebula display with a resolution of 2.5K and a frequency of 180 Hz delivers up to 500 nits of brightness. Available in configurations with GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards.

The updated XG Mobile is an external graphics module with Thunderbolt 5, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, 5Gbps Ethernet, and a microSD UHS-II card reader. It turns your laptop into a powerful gaming station with a single cable.

The Zephyrus series combines compactness and performance. The Zephyrus G14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, and the Zephyrus G16 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics. An improved cooling system increases efficiency by 23%. The laptops are equipped with ROG Nebula OLED displays with a resolution of up to 3K and a frequency of 240 Hz. The CNC-machined aluminum chassis and fluorescent backlighting emphasize the premium style.

Asus continues to set the standard in the gaming laptop industry, offering cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions for gamers and professionals.