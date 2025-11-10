Asus ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card costs €4100 – 800W consumption, +10% performance10.11.25
Asus has released its exclusive graphics card – ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the ROG brand. The novelty has become not just a flagship, but a demonstration of the company’s engineering capabilities.
The model is based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, is equipped with 32 GB of GDDR7 memory and occupies four slots. The cost is about €4099.90, which is almost twice as expensive as the Founders Edition (€2099).
The main feature is dual power supply. Through the standard 12V-2×6 connector, the video card consumes up to 600 W, but when connected to a BTF motherboard with hidden power supply – up to 800 W, which gives about 10% performance for extreme overclocking.
The cooling system includes four fans, a copper evaporation chamber, liquid metal on the GPU, a massive radiator and copper layers in the PCB.
For enthusiasts, a number of proprietary technologies are provided:
- Memory Defroster – for LN2 cooling;
- Power Detector+ – detects power problems;
- Thermal Map – shows temperatures across the board;
- Mileage – tracks the card’s performance over time.
Separately, Asus has added the Level Sense system, which monitors the tilt of the video card and warns the user about possible sagging. It probably works using the built-in accelerometer.
Along with the card, the GPU Tweak III software (v2.0.4.5) has been updated — supports Level Sense, improves monitoring stability, and fixes bugs from previous versions.
The ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 is expected to ship on November 27. ASUS will only release 1,000 units, making this model a collector’s item.
In fact, the Asus ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is not a card for casual gamers, but for collectors and tech enthusiasts who value unique engineering solutions even more than FPS.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
In the world of robot vacuum cleaners, there are many models that combine quality, functionality and affordable price. Even with a fairly small budget, for example, up to $300, you can find a device that not only collects dust, but also copes with wet cleaning.
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Asus ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card costs €4100 – 800W consumption, +10% performance Asus videocard
In fact, the Asus ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is not a card for ordinary gamers, but for collectors and tech enthusiasts.
Lego introduces the first Star Trek set – USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D Lego
The Lego USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D set will go on sale on November 28 in branded stores and on the company’s official website for $399.
Asus ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card costs €4100 – 800W consumption, +10% performance
Lego introduces the first Star Trek set – USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D
Bluetooth 6.2 introduced – 20 times faster connection speed
IKEA releas new smart home devices with Apple standard support
Apple will pay Google $1 billion a year for access to AI
Las Vegas police show fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks
SpaceX to launch 100th Falcon 9 rocket in 2025
China unveils $1,000 Rover X1 robot dog
Google give Gemini AI access to all services for data analytic
GTA 6 postponed again – for November 19, 2026
BitLocker is failing again. Microsoft warns of possible data loss in Windows 11 and 10
M-TAC gear spotted in Battlefield 6
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200
Apple plans to release a budget MacBook in 2026