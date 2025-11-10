Asus ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card costs €4100 – 800W consumption, +10% performance

Asus has released its exclusive graphics card – ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the ROG brand. The novelty has become not just a flagship, but a demonstration of the company’s engineering capabilities.

The model is based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, is equipped with 32 GB of GDDR7 memory and occupies four slots. The cost is about €4099.90, which is almost twice as expensive as the Founders Edition (€2099).

The main feature is dual power supply. Through the standard 12V-2×6 connector, the video card consumes up to 600 W, but when connected to a BTF motherboard with hidden power supply – up to 800 W, which gives about 10% performance for extreme overclocking.

The cooling system includes four fans, a copper evaporation chamber, liquid metal on the GPU, a massive radiator and copper layers in the PCB.

For enthusiasts, a number of proprietary technologies are provided:

Memory Defroster – for LN2 cooling;

Power Detector+ – detects power problems;

Thermal Map – shows temperatures across the board;

Mileage – tracks the card’s performance over time.

Separately, Asus has added the Level Sense system, which monitors the tilt of the video card and warns the user about possible sagging. It probably works using the built-in accelerometer.

Along with the card, the GPU Tweak III software (v2.0.4.5) has been updated — supports Level Sense, improves monitoring stability, and fixes bugs from previous versions.

The ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 is expected to ship on November 27. ASUS will only release 1,000 units, making this model a collector’s item.

In fact, the Asus ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is not a card for casual gamers, but for collectors and tech enthusiasts who value unique engineering solutions even more than FPS.