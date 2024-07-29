ASUS Pro WS 665-ACE motherboard is designed for a server or workstation on the AMD AM5 platform29.07.24
The line of ASUS motherboards for the AM5 platform has been replenished with the Pro WS 665-ACE model, designed for assembling workstations and entry-level servers based on AMD Ryzen or EPYC 4004 processors. The ATX format motherboard is equipped with a CI5 Express 4.0 x16 socket (x16/ x4/x4), as well as four connectors for installing DDR5 RAM modules.
The board has two OCuLink connectors operating in PCIe 4.0 x4 mode and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet on the Intel I225-LM controller. In addition, there are four SATA 6 Gbit/s ports and an ASUS Q-Code indicator that facilitates diagnostics and troubleshooting.
The recommended price and release date of the ASUS Pro WS 665-ACE board will be announced later. In addition to this model, ASUS is preparing the Pro WS 600M-CL model for release. This is a microATX board that does without a hub microcircuit, and the operation of the ports and connectors in it is ensured by the controllers built into the processor. Details about the Pro WS 600M-CL will be revealed soon.
