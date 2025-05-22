Asus laptops at Computex 2025: new ProArt with 4K OLED and Chromebooks starting at $22022.05.25
At Computex 2025, Asus introduced an update to its ProArt laptop line, as well as several new Chromebooks. The main emphasis is on premium design and support for artificial intelligence functions.
The main novelty was the Asus ProArt A16 model – a 16-inch laptop with a 4K OLED display, a black aluminum body, a hidden hinge and a fingerprint-resistant coating. Inside – an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics adapter and an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor, which allows the device to be classified as a Copilot+ PC. According to ASUS, the laptop is capable of running AI models without access to the cloud.
The company also showed off new Chromebooks: the Chromebook Plus CX34, Chromebook CX14, and CX15. The Chromebook Plus CX34 has a 14-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1080p webcam. This configuration is enough to run Gemini functions locally.
The Asus CX14 and CX15 are powered by an Intel Core N355 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5, and a 256GB SSD. The base models will have limited AI support, but the Plus variants will offer more. Both models feature HDMI output for external displays and are available in blue, gray, and green-gray with either a matte or textured finish. The CX14 also comes in a Plus version with enhanced AI support.
The Asus Chromebook CX34 is available now for $400. Other models will be available in Q2 2025. The ProArt A16 starts at $2,500, the Chromebook Plus CX14 will cost $429, and the Chromebook CX15 will cost $220.
