Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action

Since the launch of the AI-based consultation service in the “Diya” application, it has already conducted over 500 thousand dialogues with users. The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the assistant currently processes about 85% of all citizens’ requests.

According to him, Ukraine is moving towards an “agent state”, where services are provided as quickly as possible and without unnecessary barriers, and the AI ​​assistant in “Diya” is becoming an important element of supporting this work model.

Approximately 15% of cases remain for support service operators – these are unique situations where the automated system cannot yet give a complete answer. However, the assistant has learned to recognize government services, understands the questions and context of requests, which allows specialists to pay more attention to more complex requests.

At the end of July 2025, the ministry noted that the artificial intelligence system processed only 52% of requests. Thus, the share of successful automatic processing almost doubled.

Previously, the “Diya.AI” service was launched – a virtual agent that can not only answer users’ questions, but also immediately provide the necessary services directly in the portal’s chat.