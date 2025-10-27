Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action27.10.25
Since the launch of the AI-based consultation service in the “Diya” application, it has already conducted over 500 thousand dialogues with users. The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the assistant currently processes about 85% of all citizens’ requests.
According to him, Ukraine is moving towards an “agent state”, where services are provided as quickly as possible and without unnecessary barriers, and the AI assistant in “Diya” is becoming an important element of supporting this work model.
Approximately 15% of cases remain for support service operators – these are unique situations where the automated system cannot yet give a complete answer. However, the assistant has learned to recognize government services, understands the questions and context of requests, which allows specialists to pay more attention to more complex requests.
At the end of July 2025, the ministry noted that the artificial intelligence system processed only 52% of requests. Thus, the share of successful automatic processing almost doubled.
Previously, the “Diya.AI” service was launched – a virtual agent that can not only answer users’ questions, but also immediately provide the necessary services directly in the portal’s chat.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Lenovo announced a new CS2 tournament for amateurs with a prize pool of 50,000 UAH cybersport events in Ukraine games Lenovo
With the support of Lenovo, the fourth tournament in the series will be held, in which Ukrainian amateur eSports athletes will take part – Legion New Hope Cup 2
Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action artificial intelligence
Approximately 15% of Diya support requests remain for operators
Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action
183 million email addresses hacked – change your passwords
AI increase buyers inequality with individual prices generation
Incarcerated hacker Anonymous hacked prison system and cut off prisoners’ sentences
ChatGPT’s popularity don’t grow anymore
LG has released new record-breaking large smart TV, now with a diagonal of 136 inches
Gemini AI in Google Sheets can now work with multiple data sets
40% of new games on Steam didn’t earn $100