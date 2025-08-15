ARM NSS – neural resolution scaling technology for low end devices15.08.25
ARM will start integrating NSS neural supersampling technology into its processors in 2026, which is closer in approach to AMD FSR4, as it requires an integrated AI compute unit.
The company introduced NSS as an evolution of the previously announced ARM Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), based on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. The new version is accelerated by the NPU and is designed to scale resolution on low-power devices.
Starting next year, new ARM chips will begin to install NPU accelerators with a performance of more than 10 TOPS/W for AI workloads. NSS replaces a set of fixed supersampling algorithms with a lightweight AI model capable of scaling a picture from 540p to 1080p in about 4 ms per frame. This reduces the load on the GPU by up to 50% compared to native rendering.
The technology inherits the capabilities of ASR, already used in Fortnite and Infinity Nikki, and improves image clarity, stability, as well as the processing of shadows, small geometry and particle effects. NSS runs on a shared memory GPU, uses INT8 quantization, data accumulation through training, post-processing and pixel filtering without reactive masks.
The Neural Graphics Development Kit is available for developers, which includes a plugin for Unreal Engine, Vulkan emulation, profiling tools, open models on GitHub and Hugging Face, as well as an Arm machine learning extension for Arm. Project partners include Epic Games, Tencent, NetEase, Sumo Digital and Enduring Games.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
ARM NSS – neural resolution scaling technology for low end devices artificial intelligence
Starting in 2026, ARM will begin integrating neural supersampling (NSS) technology into its processors, which is closer in approach to AMD FSR4, as it requires a built-in artificial intelligence compute unit.
Oppo Reno14 smartphone will be cost UAH 25,000. Oppo Watch X as a gift events in Ukraine Oppo smartphone
Pre-orders for the new Oppo Reno14 smartphone series open in Ukraine from August 13 to 24, 2025
ARM NSS – neural resolution scaling technology for low end devices
Sony TVs have begun receiving Android updates
Waze will no longer work on smartphones with Android 9 and below
GTA V adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation
SMS via Starlink: Kyivstar tested satellite communication
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication
DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner
Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65