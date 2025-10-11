Anker Soundcore Nebula P1 – portable projector with removable Bluetooth speakers

Anker has introduced an unusual device – the portable Soundcore Nebula P1 projector, the main feature of which is two removable Bluetooth speakers.

The Anker Nebula P1 projects images with a resolution of Full HD (1080p) and a diagonal of up to 180 inches. The brightness of 650 ANSI lumens allows you to comfortably watch movies even in daylight. The device is equipped with autofocus and automatic keystone correction, and a two-axis gimbal with a tilt angle of up to 130° provides flexible adjustment of the image position.

Two removable speakers with a power of 10 W each connect via Bluetooth and create surround sound in the 2.0 format with Dolby Audio support. They can work autonomously for up to 20 hours, are protected from moisture and dust according to the IP54 standard, and the volume level reaches 85 dB, which is enough even for an outdoor party.

The Anker Soundcore Nebula P1 projector runs on Google TV with Netflix installed, supports HDMI, USB-C and USB-A interfaces, has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The device is protected by the IP33 standard.

The Soundcore Nebula P1 is already available for $799, but as part of the launch promotion it can be purchased for $719. The kit includes a 100-inch screen with a stand, which costs $169.