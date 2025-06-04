Android 16 will be the last update for these 18 Samsung smartphones

In the coming weeks, Samsung will begin beta testing the One UI 8 shell, based on Android 16. It is expected that the stable version of the firmware will become available in the summer of 2025. However, for some devices, this update will be the last within the framework of large-scale support.

A preliminary list of models that will receive One UI 8, but will not be updated to subsequent versions of Android, has already appeared on the network. This list includes not only budget or outdated devices, but also current flagships, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This may disappoint owners of some recently top models, for which the termination of support seems premature.

Despite this, Samsung will continue to release security patches and minimal system updates for such devices, but they will no longer see global innovations after One UI 8. The company has not yet published an official list and exact dates of updates.

Samsung is gradually ending support for the following devices:

Galaxy S22;

Galaxy S22+;

Galaxy S22 Ultra;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy Z Fold 4;

Galaxy Z Flip 4;

Galaxy A73 5G;

Galaxy A53;

Galaxy A33;

Galaxy M05;

Galaxy F14;

Galaxy F05;

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro;

Galaxy Tab S8;

Galaxy Tab S8+;

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra;

Galaxy Tab A9;

Galaxy Tab A9+.

By the way, in Europe, according to the results of the first quarter of 2025, Apple and Samsung have once again confirmed their status as the main players in the smartphone market. Analysts from Counterpoint Research recorded that these two companies divided the top ten most popular models between them, with five devices from each manufacturer.

They were immediately followed by three more models from the Korean manufacturer. Last year’s Galaxy S24, Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A16 5G, despite the competition from new products, maintain stable demand and are entrenched in sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively.