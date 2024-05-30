Anbernic RG Cube portable console will allow to play retro games30.05.24
The Anbernic company has announced a new product – the RG Cube gaming laptop, aimed at fans of retro games. The official announcement of the device followed numerous leaks. The RG Cube device is equipped with a Unisoc Tiger T820 chipset and a Mali-G57MP4 graphics core, running the Android 13 operating system.
The gaming PC has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD cards. The display of the RG Cube is a 3.95-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 720×720 pixels. Full OCA lamination makes the touch screen more responsive and comfortable to use.
In terms of connectivity, the RG Cube meets modern requirements, offering Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 ac. Thanks to the 5200 mAh battery, users will be able to enjoy games for up to 7 hours without recharging.
Anbernic RG Cube will be available in three colors: Radiant Purple, Beige White and Grey, which will allow everyone to choose a device according to their taste. Information on prices and details of the release will appear in the near future.
