AMD has officially announced a new generation of high-performance processors – the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series, which will go on sale from July 23. The new products are primarily aimed at the workstation segment, and not at HEDT enthusiasts, as before.
Technical specifications
The flagship of the line – AMD Threadripper PRO 9995WX – received 96 cores of the Zen 5 architecture with support for 192 threads thanks to SMT. The maximum frequency reaches 5.4 GHz.
Other key features include:
- improved AVX-512 support;
- 8-channel DDR5-6400 memory;
- 128-lane PCIe 5.0 interface.
Workstation focus
As part of the new approach, AMD has shifted its focus from HEDT platforms to high-performance workstations. The Threadripper PRO 9000 series is positioned as a solution for engineering modeling, generative design, 3D rendering, local AI and code compilation tasks.
The processors will be available through regional system builders, as well as from global OEMs: Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, Supermicro. Select models will also be available from AMD’s international partners.
Performance gains
According to AMD, the 9000 series demonstrates a noticeable increase in performance compared to its predecessors:
- up to 16% increase in IPC in typical workstation tasks;
- up to 25% in AI-related benchmarks (for example, SPECworkstation 4.0 AI);
- up to 26% difference between the flagship 9995WX and 7995WX.
In addition, the new processors support all current AMD PRO technologies, including enterprise-level security and management features.
Prices for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 processors:
|Model
|Number of cores
|Recommended. price
|Threadripper PRO 9995WX
|96
|$11,699
|Threadripper PRO 9985WX
|64
|$7,999
|Threadripper PRO 9975WX
|32
|$4,099
|Threadripper PRO 9965WX
|24
|$2,899
|Threadripper PRO 9955WX
|16
|$1,649
