AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT – new budget graphics card23.05.25
At Computex 2025, AMD officially introduced the budget Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card, which should compete with Nvidia’s RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti.
Buyers will be offered two versions of the new product: with 8 and 16 GB of video memory. The other characteristics are the same – the Navi 44 XT chip is based on the RDNA 4 architecture. The card received 2048 computing cores, 32 RT blocks and 64 cores for tasks AI. The declared clock frequency is 3.13 GHz, memory bandwidth is 20 Gbit/s, and the bus is 128-bit. Power consumption will be 150 W for the younger version and 182 W for the older one.
The connection interface is PCIe 5.0×16, video outputs are DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b. Support for AMD FSR 4 image scaling technology, which was previously available only on more expensive models, is also announced. According to AMD, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is on average 6% ahead of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p resolution.
There will be no reference models – AMD partners will take on the release of cards. The new product will go on sale in June: the 8 GB version is priced at $299, with 16 GB – at $349.
