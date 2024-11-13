AMD processors in a third of all x86 desktop processors13.11.24
In the third quarter of 2024, AMD made significant progress in the x86-compatible processor market, overtaking Intel in all segments. According to the results of the quarter, the cumulative share of AMD increased to 23.9%, which is 4.5% more compared to the same period last year (19.4%). This does not include processors used in semi-custom solutions such as SoCs for game consoles and IoT devices.
The biggest successes of AMD were recorded in the desktop segment, where thanks to the release of Zen 5 processors and the reduction of prices for chips of previous generations, the company increased its share to 28.7% (in the third quarter of 2023, this figure was 19.2%). In the mobile segment, the share of “red” processors also increased to 22.3%, which is an improvement compared to 19.5% a year earlier.
In the server segment, AMD continues to gradually increase its market share, which at the end of the third quarter was 24.2%. For comparison, a year earlier this indicator was at the level of 23.3%, and in the first quarter of 2020, AMD occupied only 5% of the server x86 processor market.
AMD has introduced its first 400 GbE-capable Pensando Pollara 400 network card – even before the official release of the Ultra Ethernet (UEC) specification version 1.0, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025. planned for the first half of 2025, immediately after the official release of the UEC.
The Pensando Pollara 400 AI NIC is designed for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) networks.
- Intelligent multipath distribution that dynamically distributes data packets along optimal routes to prevent network congestion.
- Path-aware congestion control that redirects data from temporarily congested paths for uninterrupted high-speed data flow.
- Fast detection and bypass of network failures, ensuring seamless communication between GPUs to maximize AI cluster performance and minimize latency.
These features make the Pensando Pollara 400 an excellent solution for a scalable and reliable AI infrastructure, optimizing network interaction and increasing the efficiency of data processing in data centers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
AMD processors in a third of all x86 desktop processorsAMD processor statistics
In the third quarter of 2024, AMD made significant progress in the x86-compatible processor market, overtaking Intel in all segments.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will require RTX 4070 graphics card, Nvidia has already released the driversgames hardware Nvidia
For stable work with a frequency of more than 60 frames per second in native Full HD resolution, you will need a video card no lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 level