AI translation on Samsung Galaxy smartphones will appear in Facebook Messenger, Google Meet, Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp

Samsung announced that the Live Translate function, first presented on Galaxy S24, will soon be available for use in third-party applications. Currently, this feature only works with the standard Phone app on Galaxy smartphones and tablets. With the Live Translate extension, users will be able to use real-time language translation during calls through popular apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

While specific apps compatible with Live Translate have not yet been named, it is likely that all popular VoIP apps, including Facebook Messenger, Google Meet, Telegram, Viber, and WhatsApp, will be supported. The Live Translate function allows you to translate your voice into the other person’s language and their voice into your preferred language, with a live transcription of the two-way translation displayed on the phone screen.

Samsung emphasized that its research and development centers around the world, including China, India, Poland and Vietnam, played an important role in the creation of the Live Translate feature. Multilingual staff at these centers helped the company better understand the nuances of local languages ​​and accents.