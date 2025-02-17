AI audio removal from the new Samsung Galaxy S25 may later appear in the Galaxy S24

Owners of last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones may soon receive a new feature, which is likely to become available with the release of the stable version of the One UI 7 shell.

According to information published by insider @tarunvats33, Samsung plans to add the “Audio Eraser” tool to the Galaxy S24 series devices. Currently, this feature only works on Galaxy S25 models, but it is expected that with the release of the One UI 7.0 update, it will also appear on the previous generation of flagships.

“Audio Eraser” uses artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze and separate audio tracks in videos. The feature allows you to recognize up to six different sound sources, giving users the ability to adjust the volume of each of them or completely turn off unnecessary noises, such as background noise, wind or traffic noise.

This technology requires a powerful neural processor. The Galaxy S24 smartphones use Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, which are capable of handling such tasks without significant delays. However, it is not yet clear whether this feature will be available on earlier models, such as the Galaxy S23.

We wrote in our first article about the Galaxy S25 immediately after their presentation. recorded videos. You can remove voices, noise, or music from a recorded video. We tested this feature and got the expected, but interesting result. By choosing to lower the music volume, the voices of the speakers and the soloist of the song that is playing remained in the video. The musical accompaniment disappeared almost completely. The same can be done the other way around – only the melody will remain.