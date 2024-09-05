Affordable Redmi 14C smartphone with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, 6.88″ 120 Hz display priced at $130

Xiaomi introduced a new budget smartphone Redmi 14C. This is the first smartphone equipped with the Helio G81 Ultra processor from MediaTek. The smartphone is available in variants with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

The Redmi 14C smartphone is equipped with a 5160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. On the front panel of the device there is a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13 MP front camera located in a drop-shaped cutout. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the side of the smartphone.

On the back is the main camera with a resolution of 50 MP and an additional lens, as well as a flash and a sticker. Redmi 14C is available in Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple and Starry Blue colors. While Xiaomi has yet to reveal official pricing, the smartphone is available from retailers in the Czech Republic starting at $130.