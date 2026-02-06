Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics

Acer has released the Shadow Knight Neo 16, a high-performance yet relatively affordable gaming laptop that is one of the first mid-range models to feature an RTX 50th-generation GPU.

The laptop features a 16-inch IPS display with a 2.5K resolution and a 300Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for competitive gaming. Brightness reaches 500 nits, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, and DC Dimming support.

Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 Specifications

System performance is provided by an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop graphics card—not a flagship configuration, but sufficient for running games at medium and high settings.

The cooling system includes two 101-blade fans and enlarged heat pipes, allowing the combined CPU and GPU power to reach up to 170W without noticeable throttling. The configuration includes 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 SSD, and two storage slots.

The Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, multiple USB ports, and 2.5G Ethernet.

The laptop features a metal-coated lid and customizable per-key RGB backlighting.

This new Acer notebook is currently only available in China for approximately $1,300 (converted from CNY). A global release has not yet been announced.