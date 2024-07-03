A Thunderbolt 5 cable from Cable Matters costs $23. It is fully compatible with USB4 and TB 403.07.24
Almost a year after the official debut of Thunderbolt 5, Cable Matters presented the first cable of the new standard. The Thunderbolt 5 cable is available in 0.3m, 0.5m, and 1m lengths for $23, $27, and $33, respectively.
This cable supports full video bandwidth up to 120 Gbps and has the following features:
- Power supply up to 240 W.
- Backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, USB4 and USB Type-C ports.
- Bidirectional speed up to 80 Gbps.
- In the mode of increased bandwidth – up to 120 Gbit/s for video.
Thunderbolt 5 is based on the USB4 version 2.0 standard and includes an increased bandwidth mode that allows up to 120 Gbps in one direction for displays. This allows you to support multiple 8K displays with refresh rates up to 4K 540Hz or 8K 120Hz.
Thunderbolt 5 also supports PCIe Gen 4, providing up to 64 Gbps for external graphics cards, docking stations and modern solid-state drives.
Despite the lack of a wide range of devices with Thunderbolt 5 support, the cable can be used as a high-speed USB4 of the latest version. So far, Thunderbolt 5 support is implemented only in the Razer Blade 18 laptop in the top configuration. Peripherals from manufacturers such as Belkin, J5Create, OWC and Sabrent announced at CES 2024 have yet to go on sale.
