November 11th is traditionally considered the day for the biggest online discounts, and this year, smartphone manufacturers haven’t been left out. Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO have prepared attractive offers on their popular models, including affordable options and mid-range devices with powerful specs. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, as prices on some models have been reduced by tens of percent.
Buyers can expect discounts on the Redmi A and Redmi Note series, as well as new POCO devices, which traditionally combine performance and affordability. Models with AMOLED screens, large batteries, fast charging, and 5G support are available. These promotions are valid for a limited time only, so be sure to grab them quickly. Below, we’ll take a look at seven exciting smartphones currently available with discounts for November 11th.
POCO C85
The Poco C85 smartphone features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 810 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor with 4G support. Depending on the model, it is available with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, with a microSD card slot.
The 6,000 mAh battery supports 33W charging. The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and a secondary module, while the front camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. Video recording is limited to Full HD.
The Poco C85 smartphone’s specifications include IP64 protection, and connectivity options include 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.x, a USB-C port, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards in 4G mode.
Code 11UA12: -$12
Final prices:
- 6+128GB for $78: https://www.aliexpress.com/
/>item/1005009961759260.html
- 8+256 GB for $94: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005009961759260.html
POCO C71
The POCO C71 smartphone features a large 6.88-inch display with a native resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth navigation. Power comes courtesy of an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with a 12nm process, capable of handling everyday tasks.
The main camera has a 32MP sensor and a secondary module, while the front camera has an 8MP sensor. The 5200mAh battery provides a full day of battery life, but only charges at 15W. The smartphone runs Android 15 with HyperOS and supports microSD card expansion, but lacks a 5G module. Weighing approximately 193g, it is IP52 splash and dust resistant.
Code 11UA12: -$12
- Final price: 4+128GB for $65: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005009016638715.html
POCO M7
The POCO M7 smartphone features a large 6.9-inch display with a 2340×1080 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making navigation and gaming smooth. Performance is provided by a Snapdragon 685 processor (6 nm technology), paired with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage with microSD support.
The main camera has a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, while the front camera has an 8 MP sensor, delivering acceptable photo and video quality for its segment. A 7,000 mAh battery (available in some regions) ensures long battery life, and 33W fast charging helps quickly recharge the battery. The smartphone is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance, has TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection, and runs HyperOS (based on Android) with the latest features.
Code 11UA12: -$12
Final prices:
- 6+128GB for $102: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010084680713.html
- 8+256 GB for $117: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010084680713.html
Redmi A5 Non-NFC
The Redmi A5 smartphone features a 6.88-inch display with a 1640×720 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz—an unusually high figure for an entry-level model. It runs Android 15 (Go Edition), and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with a 12nm process, paired with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.
The rear camera has a 32MP f/2.0 aperture, while the front camera has an 8MP sensor, allowing for acceptable photos in good lighting conditions. The 5,200mAh battery provides long battery life, but charging is limited to 15W. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G support, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack—features not always found on the cheapest models.
Code 11UA12: -$12
Final prices:
- 4+128 Black $62: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010082383427.html
- 4+128 Blue $62: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010082303686.html
Redmi Note 14S NFC
The Redmi Note 14S NFC smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset and has 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.
The main camera has a 200MP sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor, while the front camera is a 16MP unit. The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a body weighing approximately 179g.
Code 11UA20: -$20
Final prices:
- 8+256 Black $141: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005008895874188.htmll
- 8+256 Blue $141: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005008895961012.html
- 8+256 Purple $141: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005008895719846.html
- 12+512 Black $180: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005008895816571.html
- 12+512 Blue $180: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005008895788715.html
Redmi 15C Non-NFC
The Redmi 15C smartphone features a large 6.9-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth user interface operation and an attractive appearance. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, supports up to 8GB of RAM, and supports up to 256GB of storage expandable via microSD.
The main camera has a 50MP sensor and a secondary module, while the front camera has an 8MP sensor, providing acceptable image quality for its price segment. A 6000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support ensure long battery life. The smartphone features IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth 5.4—modern features in the budget segment.
Code 11UA12: -$12
Final prices:
- 4+128GB in black for $84: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010082387398.html
- 8+256 in black for $103: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010082256846.html
- 8+256 in blue for $103: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010082399345.html
Redmi Note 14 5G
The Redmi Note 14 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a comfortable user experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor, manufactured using 6nm technology, paired with 6-12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The main camera features a 108MP sensor with OIS, allowing for detailed photos even in challenging conditions. A 5110mAh battery with 45W charging ensures a comfortable day on a single charge. The smartphone runs HyperOS, an Android-based operating system, and features NFC, 5G support, and modern connectivity options.
- Code 11UA20: -$20
- Final price: $155 for 8+256GB in black: https://www.aliexpress.com/
item/1005010084670704.html
