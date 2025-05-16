Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Lite 3 with 1000 DPI weighs only 45 g16.05.25
Orders for a new mouse model from Xiaomi — Wireless Mouse Lite 3 — have started in China. The device is already available at a price of 39 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately $5.40. The first deliveries are expected on May 14, 2025.
The novelty is made in the company’s traditional minimalist design. The case without pronounced elements and sharp transitions is presented in two versions – black and light gray. The manufacturer claims that the shape of the mouse is designed for long-term use. The weight of the device is 45 grams.
The model connects via a 2.4 GHz wireless channel via the included USB receiver. The latter can be fixed under the removable mouse cover. An optical sensor with a resolution of 1000 DPI is responsible for tracking movements. The device’s performance is focused on everyday tasks – scrolling through currents, working with documents and viewing all kinds of content in the browser.
The bottom of the case has PTFE feet. This coating reduces friction and ensures stable sliding on different surfaces. Power is supplied by a single AA battery.
The announcement of the device took place in parallel with the presentation of the new Redmi Turbo 4 Pro smartphone. As part of the event, the company also introduced a line of accessories with a design inspired by the Harry Potter universe. The collection includes a mechanical keyboard, a wireless speaker, a mouse and an external battery.
