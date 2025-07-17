12.07.25
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
views
28
comments 0
nvidia-geforce-rtx-5050

NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail