VR KOLO network of virtual reality museums created in Ukraine

The Media Center Ukraine presented VR KOLO — the first network of virtual reality museums in Ukraine, which united five museum institutions from different regions of the country into a single digital space. Now visitors can literally “move” between Chernihiv, Khortytsia, Okhtyrka, Pryluky and Dubno in just a few seconds — just put on a VR helmet.

According to the press release, VR KOLO is the infrastructure of the future, which combines culture, education and innovation. The project was implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation in partnership with Forward Inc. and the Charitable Foundation for Museum Development.

This project is of particular importance against the backdrop of the war, due to which Ukraine has already lost hundreds of cultural monuments. VR KOLO allows not only to preserve, but also to restore cultural presence through the digitalization of lost artifacts.

Currently, five institutions are connected to VR KOLO:

National Architectural and Historical Reserve “Ancient Chernihiv”;

National Reserve “Khortytsia”;

Okhtyrsky City Museum of Local Lore;

Pryluky Museum of Local Lore;

State Historical and Cultural Reserve of the City of Dubno.

The project already presents more than 120 digital exhibits – from ancient artifacts to objects damaged during hostilities. The uniqueness of VR excursions lies in the fact that each artifact can be examined in the smallest details – zoom in, rotate and even pick up.

The VR KOLO team also announced plans to expand the network and is open to collaboration with museums, city communities, educational institutions, and donors. Upon request, participants will be able to receive technical audits, training, and support for launching VR zones in their cities.