Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 will be the most powerful production GTI

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the GTI model, which will take place in 2026, Volkswagen has prepared a special version – the Golf GTI Edition 50. The hatchback received a boosted to 325 hp (239 kW) 2.0-liter turbo engine and became the most powerful production GTI of all time.

The modified engine develops 420 Nm of torque – this is 50 Nm more than in the Golf GTI Clubsport. The suspension has been adapted to the increased power: the car has become 15 mm lower than the standard version.

For lovers of maximum dynamics, there is an optional GTI Performance package: it includes Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slicks, 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels (3 kg lighter than standard), as well as an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, which reduces the weight of the car by another 11 kg. The ground clearance is reduced by an additional 5 mm.

The exterior and interior feature signature elements from the anniversary edition. The Golf GTI Edition 50 will be available in five colors, including the exclusive Dark Moss Green Metallic and Tornado Red – the latter a nod to the iconic models of past GTI generations.

Production will start in Wolfsburg at the end of 2025, with first deliveries starting in early 2026 – in time for the official anniversary of the original Golf GTI from 1976.