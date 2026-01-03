The Pebble Round 2 smartwatch is an update to the iconic watch with an improved e-paper display and up to 14 days of battery life

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky continues the brand’s return to the wearables market with the unveiling of the Pebble Round 2, an updated version of his iconic smartwatch, which once set a benchmark for the entire industry.

What is Pebble famous for?

Pebble made history as one of the first mass-market smartwatch manufacturers, and the Pebble Time Round, released in 2015, set the standard for design and battery life for subsequent devices. The Pebble Round 2 is positioned as the spiritual successor to that model, with the developers focusing on addressing the key shortcomings of the original.

The Pebble Round 2 retains its recognizable minimalist design, but features a significantly improved 1.3-inch color e-paper display with a resolution of 260×260 pixels. The case thickness is 8.1 mm, making it one of the thinnest in its class, and the reduced screen bezels address one of the most frequently criticized features of the previous generation.

About the Pebble Round 2

The Pebble Round 2 has a stainless steel case. Buyers are offered in silver, black, and rose gold. Strap sizes vary depending on the version: the rose gold model comes with a 14 mm strap, the black version comes with a 20 mm strap, and the silver version is available with both. Thus, the developers emphasized versatility and the ability to customize the configuration to suit different preferences.

Power efficiency remains one of Pebble’s key features, and the Round 2 continues this philosophy. The watch lasts 10 to 14 days without recharging, making it a clear standout among most modern smartwatches. The screen is always on and remains easily readable in both bright sunlight and indoors, highlighting the company’s practical approach to everyday use.

Who is the Pebble Round 2 for?

The Pebble Round 2 isn’t aimed at competing with advanced fitness watches, but it offers a basic set of features for everyday tasks. It tracks activity and sleep, uses two built-in microphones for recording voice memos and interacting with apps, and supports notifications, timers, alarms, and the Pebble app ecosystem.

The new timepiece is now available for pre-order at $199. Shipping and general sales are scheduled to begin in May 2026. The company promised to reveal further details about the Pebble Round 2 at CES 2026.