The new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports 5G, 108MP cameras and 120Hz screens

MediaTek has introduced the new Dimensity 6400 processor, which is an updated version of the previous Dimensity 6300.

The chipset is built on TSMC’s 6-nanometer process and has an eight-core architecture similar to the previous model. It includes two productive Cortex-A76 cores with a clock frequency of up to 2.5 GHz and six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 with a frequency of 2.0 GHz. The graphics processing is handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2, focused on everyday tasks and multimedia content.

The Dimensity 6400 supports screens with a resolution of up to 2520 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The built-in image processing processor allows you to work with cameras with a resolution of up to 108 MP, as well as with dual 16+16 MP modules. LPDDR4x (2133 MHz) RAM and UFS 2.2 storage are supported.

The chipset is compatible with 5G networks in SA and NSA modes, providing data download speeds of up to 3.3 Gbps. It also supports dual SIM cards with 5G support.

The first smartphone with the new processor will be the Realme P3x 5G, which will be presented in India on February 18.