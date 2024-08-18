The gamer’s goldfish defeated the most difficult boss in Elden Ring18.08.24
A goldfish named Tortellini, owned by content creator Eric Morino, better known as PointCrow, has caught the attention of the gaming community with his incredible achievement in the game Elden Ring. Using a specially designed control system, Tortellini managed to defeat one of the most difficult bosses in the game – consort Radan from the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Eric Morino has created a unique setup that allows a fish to control the game while swimming in an aquarium. The system reads Tortellini’s movements and translates them into commands on the gamepad. Thus, the fish could interact with the game, which in itself is extraordinary, especially in a complex game like Elden Ring.
The final boss battle lasted for over eight hours live on the Twitch platform. Before the fight, Morino equipped his character with several power-ups, including a Flask of Miracle Potion and a Golden Vow spell, after which control was completely handed over to Tortellini. The goldfish surprised the audience with its tactics, using the dual weapon Great Stars, capable of causing enemies to bleed. A highlight was Tortellini’s ability to heal his character in time, which ultimately led to the boss being defeated. Morino, watching this, exclaimed: This is my goldfish! We did it!”.
This is not the first time a fish has been involved in video games. Last year, while playing Pokemon Violet, another fish accidentally made a purchase from the Nintendo eShop using the owner’s credit card details. Fortunately, Tortellini managed to avoid such incidents by focusing solely on winning the Elden Ring.
