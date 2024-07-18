The developers of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl revealed another character18.07.24
Before the release of the long-awaited shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a month and a half away, and GSC Game World is starting to promote its game more actively. Recently, Ukrainian developers published several images of one of the most important characters — Faust.
Faust is familiar with every metro in the Zone and has a unique characteristic. A decade has passed, and they are still cursed by many stalkers. They say about him that there should not be any retired fanatics. They deserve a bullet as soon as they hit the crosshairs. With the arrival of Varta orders and the conclusion of the D4 treaty, they agreed to do something that would make even the most experienced Dolgovites sneer at the Perimeter.
The monolith is dead, but most of Wild Island is still alive. And while the Vagabond tries to get his brothers out of hell, Faust has his own picture of the future.
The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for release on September 5 for PC and Xbox Series platforms. The shooter will immediately appear in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
