The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings19.02.25
The Air Alert mobile app has received an update that provides users with more accurate notifications about increased danger. Now, it is possible to turn such warnings on and off as needed. This was announced by Ajax Systems.
To access the new features, you must update the app to version 6.3. Users are advised to select a location on the map to receive the most accurate notifications. The update is already available for iOS and Android devices, and if the app has not updated automatically, you should check for updates manually or reinstall it.
The Air Alert app was developed by Ajax Systems and Stfalcon with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. In total, it has been downloaded more than 26 million times, and the active audience exceeds 6 million users.
Today, the application allows you to receive notifications about missile strikes, artillery shelling, street battles, radiation and chemical threats, natural disasters, as well as important messages from regional military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings
